Got a job? Start investing but need to avoid a few mistakes at this stage

Sandeep Ganesh, 27, will soon complete his Post Graduate Programme in Management from the Indian School of Business and begin working for Bain and Co. at a salary of around Rs 25 lakh. Like Ganesh, many more of the country’s best and brightest will graduate from elite business schools and engineering colleges and begin their careers this summer.

It is important that they begin their saving and investment journey on the right note. It is only by making an early start that they will be able to enjoy the power of compounding, which can have a truly transformative impact on wealth ...