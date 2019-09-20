Healthy food options that diabetics can satiate their taste buds with

“Years ago I was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes,” says American singer, songwriter and actor, Nick Jonas. “But today I am happy and healthy, what with prioritising my physical health, working out, eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check.” Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, American actress Halle Berry, Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram, actor Fawad Khan have all been dealing with one kind of diabetes or another.

Once a diabetic, forever a diabetic? Type-2 diabetes can be controlled without having to resort to oral hypoglycemic agents or insulin, if you can ...