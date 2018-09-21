Here's how you can benefit from fellow investors' wisdom in angel networks

If you have recently joined the field of angel investing, going it alone could be a daunting task for you. Finding deals (options to invest in), evaluating them, handling the paperwork, and then monitoring those investments could all be overwhelming for you, especially if you also have a regular job.

One route that many angel investors nowadays take is to join an angel network, many of which are there in India now. On the one hand, there are a few online platforms like AngelList and LetsVenture where entrepreneurs list their deals and angel investors can choose from them. In ...