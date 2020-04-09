Here's what expert says about cyber insurance and why you need it

Even as we are all battling the coronavirus pandemic, I hear there has been a rise in cyber frauds. I have already installed anti-virus software.

What will cyber insurance protect me against? Will one policy cover only my laptop, or even other devices in the house, like my mobile, spouse’s mobile, standard desktop, child’s iPad, etc.? Cyber cover for individuals is indeed the need of the hour, especially in these times when most people are working from home, as it means prolonged exposure to technology, and hence to possible cyber risks. Typically, a cyber insurance ...