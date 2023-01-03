JUST IN
Small savings are an attractive option for investors in lower tax brackets
Business Standard

High portfolio yields to make debt funds an attractive option in 2023

Investors could also get the benefit of capital gains this year

Topics
Debt Funds | Capital Gains | Investors

Karthik Jerome 

funds
Investors with a six-month to one-year horizon may opt for a low-duration fund. Those with a one- to three-year horizon may opt for short-duration debt funds and corporate bond funds.

Most categories of debt funds offered low single-digit returns in 2022. The outlook for 2023, however, is brighter. Besides gaining from higher portfolio yields, investors could also get the benefit of capital gains in 2023.

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 11:16 IST

