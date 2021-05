Home loan: Go with a lender charging lower risk premium, say experts

Once State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) festive offer ended on March 31 this year, the minimum interest rate on its home loan climbed from 6.7 per cent to 6.95 per cent. But the country’s largest lender has once again brought it down to 6.7 per cent.

Focus on risk premium The bank has reduced its loan rate by lowering the risk premium, as happens in such cases. The home loan rate is the sum of the benchmark rate and the risk premium. “Borrowers can today lock into the lower premium that SBI is offering. This benefit of a lower premium will stay with them, irrespective ...