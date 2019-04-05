Home loans: You can get the best deals even in the MCLR-based regime

Home loan and several other retail loan rates were to be linked to external benchmarks from April 1, 2019. This, however, has not happened.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to shelve the proposal indefinitely. The central bank has said it will hold consultations with stakeholders to work out an effective mechanism for transmission of rates. While this is a setback for customers looking forward to a more transparent rate-setting mechanism, customers can, by staying vigilant, still ensure they get the best loan rates in the existing marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) ...