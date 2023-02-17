JUST IN
Real estate or stock market: Make investment decision based on conviction
Business Standard

How health check-up, insurance premium can help you in saving tax

Preventive check-up is one available to save tax based on medical-related issues

Topics
Income tax | tax deductions | Financial planning

Bindisha Sarang  |  Mumbai 

tax, tax savings, capital gains tax

Tax savings season has arrived. While Section 80 C is the most availed of option, there are provisions in the Income Tax Act that let you save tax via medical-related issues. "Medical expenses in today’s time should be properly planned so as to prevent untimely medical emergencies and to prevent savings from being eroded by any medical emergency. The Income Tax Act, 1961(‘Act’) provides various benefits in the form of deductions from the total income of the taxpayer," says Maneet Pal Singh, partner, I P Pasricha & Co.

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 20:21 IST

