How health check-up, insurance premium can help you in saving tax

Tax savings season has arrived. While Section 80 C is the most availed of option, there are provisions in the Act that let you save tax via medical-related issues. "Medical expenses in today’s time should be properly planned so as to prevent untimely medical emergencies and to prevent savings from being eroded by any medical emergency. The Act, 1961(‘Act’) provides various benefits in the form of deductions from the total income of the taxpayer," says Maneet Pal Singh, partner, I P Pasricha & Co.