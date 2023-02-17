How health check-up, insurance premium can help you in saving tax

Tax savings season has arrived. While Section 80 C is the most availed of option, there are provisions in the Income Tax Act that let you save tax via medical-related issues. "Medical expenses in today’s time should be properly planned so as to prevent untimely medical emergencies and to prevent savings from being eroded by any medical emergency. The Income Tax Act, 1961(‘Act’) provides various benefits in the form of deductions from the total income of the taxpayer," says Maneet Pal Singh, partner, I P Pasricha & Co.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 20:21 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU