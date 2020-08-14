How the electric car has evolved and why now is a good time to buy one

The electric car in its current avatar is a different animal altogether, with good mileage and huge battery capacity, and with the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem developing fast, it is no longer the white elephant it once was.

With rapid strides being made in EV technology, opting for an electric car has become a matter of fashionable choice, especially during Covid times, when people are sensitive about environmental issues and sustainable living. There was a time when buying an electric car was a costly affair – highly priced, less fuel-efficient, sans air conditioner, and ...