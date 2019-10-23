How to choose an ideal health plan? Expert answers all queries

A few insurers have started providing policies where policyholders get a discount for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Are these policies cost-effective? Yes, such policies are generally cost-effective since a discount is offered on the premium as an incentive for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Such plans encourage people to move towards a healthy lifestyle.

