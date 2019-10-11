How to protect your interests when your stockbroker is headed for trouble

Over the past couple of years, there have been a number of cases of brokers defaulting, or being investigated and fined by the market regulator. Allied Financials, Amrapali Aadya Trading & Investment, Kassa Finvest, Unicon, and F6 Finserve are some that have got into trouble, and landed their customers into difficulties as well.

The latest case is that of a Kolkata-based broker named BMA Wealth Creators. Misappropriation of clients’ securities likely: When a client buys shares, the broker has to transfer them to the former’s demat account. But sometimes the broker keeps the ...