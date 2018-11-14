How uniform exclusion norms in health policies will reduce claim disputes

Over the years, the number of players offering health insurance has risen, and so has the variety in their product offerings. The diseases and conditions covered by their policies also vary. Customers find this confusing.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) hence formed a multi-disciplinary working committee to study exclusions in health policies. This committee has now submitted its recommendations. These, if implemented, will make the coverage offered by health policies more uniform and make it easier for customers to understand which conditions they ...