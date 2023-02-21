JUST IN
Higher pension from EPS will come at a cost: Should you opt for it?
Business Standard

Indian investments in foreign stocks, property touch a record high in Dec

Diversification, returns an impetus for moving more capital abroad

Topics
Investment | global equity | Real Estate

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

Global investment

The amount of money Indians invested in foreign securities, property, and deposits in 2022 was likely the highest on record. At $2.1 billion, it was the largest spend for any 12-month period according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) data going back over a decade.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 20:52 IST

