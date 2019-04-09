Insurance: Payouts in installments prevents misuse of claims money

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has come out with draft guidelines on allowing policyholders to receive claims settlement in installments, instead of only lump-sum payouts.

While staggered payouts were already offered in life insurance, the regulator is now proposing to allow them in personal accident policies and benefit-based health insurance policies of general insurers as well. Experts say this move on the regulator’s part has several advantages for policyholders. “Customers will get the flexibility to decide on a claim settlement ...