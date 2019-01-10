Investing in airline stocks? Be nimble, take small bets, say experts

Given the headlines Jet Airways is making due to its debt woes, investors would be surprised to know that airline stocks — Jet Airways, SpiceJet and Interglobe Aviation — have not done too badly over a five-year period. And, it’s not because of IndiGo alone, which was listed in November 2015.

An investment in SpiceJet would have risen five times in five years — from Rs 16 to Rs 80. However, Jet’s investors are not so lucky. With crude oil falling to $57 per barrel, and oil companies cutting prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by 14.7 per cent in ...