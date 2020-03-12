Investors should stay away from firms in sectors impacted by coronavirus

Retail investors would be at their wits’ end after the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index, or Sensex, tanked as much as 3,000 points on Thursday. And no one knows when this rout will stop. “Many people are comparing this with the 2008-09 crisis, but that was a financial sector crisis.

Things are different this time. Our economy was already in the slow lane, and this global pandemic and crude oil will hurt many sectors very badly,” says a fund manager. We also have the additional headwinds like the YES Bank crisis that will hit both customers and creditors. ...