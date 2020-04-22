Is this a good time to invest in gold bonds? Yes, but do it wisely

With the Reserve Bank of India announcing Series-I of the sovereign gold bond (SGB) scheme for 2020-21, investors are wondering if this is a good time to invest in the yellow metal. After all, it has run up nearly 100 per cent in the past one year. Under the scheme, you can buy a minimum of 1 gm of gold at Rs 4,639 per gm, with Rs 50-discount on a purchase made online.

The upper limit for investing via SGBs is 4 kilos of gold. You also get 2.5 per cent interest on the initial investment, payable every six months. The subscription is open till April 24. The advantages are plenty. ...