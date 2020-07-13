It's advisable to invest in value funds for balanced portfolio, say experts

The Sensex has bounced back 20.78 per cent over the past three months. The value fund category, which has been underperforming for a long time, has also risen 16.3 per cent on average, sparking hopes it may be poised for a rebound.

Investors are asking whether the rally in these funds will sustain and if this is a good time to take exposure to the category. Value funds have narrowed down the performance gap vis-à-vis their growth peers in recent times. “The gap between value and growth funds narrowed, both during the fall and the bounce-back over the past few months. These ...