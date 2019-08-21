Joyride is not a risky activity

Hiren Joshi was insured under the Happy Family Floater Policy issued by Oriental Insurance. The policy, taken for the period November 20, 2014, to November 19, 2015, covered him, his wife and his dependent parents for Rs 6 lakh. When the policy was renewed in 2015-2016, an additional cover for personal accident was also taken.

In 2015-16, Joshi went on a honeymoon to Manali on a trip organised by Heena Tours & Travels. The tour included a joyride in an air parachute operated by a trained pilot. During the ride, due to a technical failure, the wing of the parachute closed and the pilot ...