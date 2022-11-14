JUST IN
Business Standard

Laid off? Seek advice before claiming tax exemption on severance pay

You can claim only if the payout is voluntary and you have documentary proof to this effect

layoff | tax exemption | severance packages

Bindisha Sarang  |  Mumbai 

tax
If you have received severance pay, don’t decide on your own whether to pay tax on it or not

A large number of employees have received the pink slip in recent days from big tech companies, start-ups, and so on. Usually, ex-employees receive a severance pay at the time of such layoffs in addition to gratuity, leave encashment, and provident fund. Currently, there is no unanimity among tax experts on whether severance pay is taxable.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 18:19 IST

