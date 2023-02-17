LIC asks customers to link their PAN cards with policies by FY23 end

-
ALSO READ
Life insurers' new biz premium growth eases to 10% as LIC loses pace
LIC stk hovers around June lows but analysts remain bullish, see 37% upside
LIC shares surge 9% as profit soars 11-fold in Q2 to Rs 15,952 crore
Thrust on non-par products to yield desired results: LIC chief M R Kumar
Analysts cut earnings estimate, target price on SBI Card post weak Q2 show
-
State-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has asked its policyholders to link their PAN card with their policies by March 31, 2023, a senior LIC official said.
This is a routine exercise that the corporation carries out so that all its policyholders have their PAN linked to their policies in order to get hassle free services.
The insurance behemoth has provided a link on its website through which its policyholders can get this exercise done. The corporation has asked its policyholder to update their mobile numbers as well as email id’s so that they can access LIC’s online services easily.
LIC has over 25 crore policyholders and 1.28 crore individual policies.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 20:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU