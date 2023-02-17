LIC asks customers to link their PAN cards with policies by FY23 end

State-owned insurer Life Corporation (LIC) has asked its policyholders to link their with their policies by March 31, 2023, a senior official said.

This is a routine exercise that the corporation carries out so that all its policyholders have their PAN linked to their policies in order to get hassle free services.

The behemoth has provided a link on its website through which its policyholders can get this exercise done. The corporation has asked its policyholder to update their mobile numbers as well as email id’s so that they can access LIC’s online services easily.

has over 25 crore policyholders and 1.28 crore individual policies.