JUST IN
LIC asks customers to link their PAN cards with policies by FY23 end
Google sacks employees in India, cuts 450 jobs across verticals
PNB to raise Rs 800 cr in AT1 bond, instrument has 'AA+' from India Ratings
From UltraTech to Dalmia Bharat, cement stocks strengthen on price hikes
Air India executive deletes LinkedIn post on option to buy 370 aircraft
Flexi-staffing industry's Q3 growth lowest in past 10 quarters: ISF report
Pricol denies Minda Corp claim of buying 15.7% stake in firm for Rs 400 cr
Borzo, Symbo tie up to provide insurance to over 50,000 delivery partners
First by an Indian PSU: GAIL scouting for 26% stake in US-based LNG project
Infosys announces appointment of Shaji Mathew as group head of HR
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Google sacks employees in India, cuts 450 jobs across verticals
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

LIC asks customers to link their PAN cards with policies by FY23 end

Has provided a link on its website through which policyholders can get this exercise done

Topics
LIC  | Pan card | Insurance

BS Reporter 

Most large global investors may give LIC's initial public offering a miss
LIC has over 25 crore policyholders and 1.28 crore individual policies

State-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has asked its policyholders to link their PAN card with their policies by March 31, 2023, a senior LIC official said.

This is a routine exercise that the corporation carries out so that all its policyholders have their PAN linked to their policies in order to get hassle free services.

The insurance behemoth has provided a link on its website through which its policyholders can get this exercise done. The corporation has asked its policyholder to update their mobile numbers as well as email id’s so that they can access LIC’s online services easily.

LIC has over 25 crore policyholders and 1.28 crore individual policies.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on LIC

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 20:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.