Silver has got its lustre back but beware the volatility, say experts
Business Standard

Lump sum MF investments plunge in October as investors take SIP route

Flows down 64% from peak amid uncertain market conditions, valuation concerns

Topics
SIP investment | SIP Mutual funds | lumpsum investment

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

funds
Top mutual fund distributors say they have been advising their clients to avoid lump sum investment due to geo-political uncertainties, high inflation and expensive valuations

Lump sum investments in equity and hybrid schemes of mutual funds declined to Rs 17,900 crore in October, the lowest at least since January 2021. The fall in lumpsum investments comes even as flows through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route rose to a new-all-time high of Rs 13,000 crore in October.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 13:54 IST

