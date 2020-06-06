Major shift to digital space demands data security, cyber insurance

We live in an era of hyper-connectivity which allows us to share information across a wide variety of devices. While offering many advantages, this state of existence has its flip side too. Earlier generations lived in fear of their wallets being stolen from their pockets.

We live in perpetual fear of our banking details and other personal data stored online being stolen, hacked, damaged, or erased. The biggest nightmare for an individual in this digital age is to see an unauthorised debit in his bank account and realise he has been a victim of an online fraud. Digital criminals are ...