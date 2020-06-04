UK's Standard Life divests 2% stake in HDFC Life for Rs 1,985 crore

UK's on Thursday divested nearly 2 per cent stake in Company for a little over Rs 1,985 crore through open market transactions.

(MF),Mirae Asset MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Fidelity Investment, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Societe Generale are among the buyers who picked up shares of the firm.

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Ltd, one of the promoters of the insurer, sold 4 crore shares, amounting to 1.98 per cent stake of

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 496.4, valuing the transaction at Rs 1,985.6 crore, the data showed.

Prior to this, had sold 4.95 per cent stake in for Rs 5,750 crore in October 2019, and had offloaded 3.3 per cent stake in the firm in August last year.

At the end of the March quarter, Standard Life held 12.25 per cent stake in HDFC Life, as per shareholding data on the BSE.

Shares of HDFC Life on Thursday closed 3.21 per cent higher at Rs 517.50 on the BSE.