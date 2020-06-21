Making a Will to rent waiver issues, online consultation is cost-effective

In a first of its kind case, a city court allowed a Delhi-based estranged couple to part ways through video conferencing. From virtual divorces to making wills and consulting lawyers for advice on retrenchment and layoff, the lockdown has unlocked many virtual solutions to real legal disputes. Online legal consulting offers a battery of benefits.

First, everyone saves on commute time, be it the lawyers or the parties involved. Second, only those actually involved in the case are present, unlike a courtroom, which is thronged by spectators.