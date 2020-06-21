JUST IN
Covid-19 brings insurance policies for directors back into mainstream
Business Standard

Why taking loan against FDs is a better option than high-cost credit cards

Take this loan as an overdraft facility and pay interest only on the amount utilized

Sanjay Kumar Singh  |  New Delhi 

While personal loans and credit cards are the most commonly used facilities when people need money at short notice, they carry a high cost One option is to take a loan against security, such as fixed deposits (FDs) The interest rate on these loans is typically 1-2.5 percentage points higher than the FD rate A loan against FD is also available as an overdraft facility—up to 85-95 per cent of FD value The interest on the overdraft facility is only charged on the amount withdrawn, and not on the entire overdraft limit

First Published: Sun, June 21 2020. 19:15 IST

