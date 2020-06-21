Why taking loan against FDs is a better option than high-cost credit cards

While personal loans and credit cards are the most commonly used facilities when people need money at short notice, they carry a high cost One option is to take a loan against security, such as fixed deposits (FDs) The interest rate on these loans is typically 1-2.5 percentage points higher than the FD rate A loan against FD is also available as an overdraft facility—up to 85-95 per cent of FD value The interest on the overdraft facility is only charged on the amount withdrawn, and not on the entire overdraft limit