Markets test investors' patience, so play the waiting game for rewards

On September 20, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in corporate tax rates. A day ago, on September 19, the Nifty had closed at 10,704 and its one-year return stood at -4.71 per cent. The announcement galvanised the equity market.

The Nifty closed at 11,600 on September 23, a gain of 8.37 per cent within two trading days. From a negative -4.71 per cent, its one-year return rose to 4.08 per cent. Imagine the loss to your portfolio if you were not invested in equities on those two crucial days – September 20 and 23. It is owing to the market’s propensity ...