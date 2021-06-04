Model Tenancy Act to create level-playing field between landlord and tenant

The Model Tenancy Act received the approval of the Union Cabinet recently. Once states and union territories implement it, it could prove to be a game changer for the rental housing market, just as setting up of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has proved to be in several states.

The Act will ensure that landlords and tenants across the country play by a standard set of equitable rules. Landlords get greater security In India, owners of residential properties are reluctant to rent their houses because of the fear that the tenant may not vacate their property and they may ...