Moratorium may make your loan expensive but will protect your credit score

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extending the moratorium on equated monthly instalments (EMIs) by another three months — till August 31, 2020 — a lot of people facing a cash crunch would be relieved.

Earlier, the RBI had given a three-month EMI moratorium on all term loans, due for payment on March 1, 2020. Adhil Shetty, CEO BankBazaar, says: “However if you don’t have a cash flow issue, it would be advisable to continue paying your EMIs to reduce your loan balance.” Suresh Sadagopan, founder, Ladder 7 Financial Advisories, says: ...