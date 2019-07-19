New deduction on affordable homes benefits loans with longer tenures

The move to provide additional tax deduction on affordable homes is beneficial to borrowers who opt for long-tenured loans. For loans up to 10 years, it may not result in significant savings. The reason: As the total interest outgo increases (for long-tenured loans), a substantial portion of the equated monthly instalment goes towards interest portion.

Also, those going for a joint loan in equal proportion won’t be able to make use of the new deduction. The borrowers won’t be able to exhaust Rs 2 lakh deduction available under Section 24 individually. The Budget has ...