Over 45 million income tax returns for FY21 filed till December 26

-
ALSO READ
Over 40 mn income tax returns e-filed for FY21 so far, says I-T dept
Taxpayers still need to pay interest despite extension of filing dates
Income tax refunds of Rs 80,086 cr issued during this fiscal: CBDT
Net direct tax mop-up grows 74% at Rs 5.7 trn so far this fiscal
GSTN blocks Rs 14,000-cr input tax credits of 66,000 taxpayers
-
Over 4.51 crore income tax returns for 2020-21 were filed till December 26, the I-T department said on Monday.
This includes over 2.44 crore ITR-1 and over 1.12 crore ITR-4. ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.
Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income of up to Rs 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property / other sources (interest etc).
ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms with total income of up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession.
The extended deadline for filing ITRs by individual taxpayers is December 31, 2021. The original deadline was July 31, 2021.
"A total of 4,51,95,418 #ITRs have been filed upto 26.12.2021 including 8,77,721 #ITRs having been filed on the day itself," the I-T department tweeted.
For 2019-20 fiscal year, 5.95 crore ITRs were filed till the extended deadline of January 10, 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU