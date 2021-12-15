CBDT issues refunds of Rs 1.37 trillion to 12.7 million taxpayers

The Central Board of Direct (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 1,36,779 crore to more than 1.27 crore (12.7 million) from April 1 to December 13, the Income Department said on Wednesday.

" issues refunds of over Rs 1,36,779 crore to more than 1.27 crore from 1st Apr, 2021 to 13th December, 2021. Income refunds of Rs 46,438crore have been issued in 1,25,34,644 cases & corporate refunds of Rs 90,340 crore have been issued in 2,02,705 cases," the Income Tax department tweeted.

This includes 90.95 lakh refunds of Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22, amounting to Rs 18,848.60 crore, it said.

