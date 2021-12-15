CBDT issues refunds of Rs 1.37 trillion to 12.7 million taxpayers

-
-
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 1,36,779 crore to more than 1.27 crore (12.7 million) taxpayers from April 1 to December 13, the Income Tax Department said on Wednesday.
"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,36,779 crore to more than 1.27 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr, 2021 to 13th December, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs 46,438crore have been issued in 1,25,34,644 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 90,340 crore have been issued in 2,02,705 cases," the Income Tax department tweeted.
This includes 90.95 lakh refunds of Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22, amounting to Rs 18,848.60 crore, it said.
