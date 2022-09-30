JUST IN
Govt hikes Q3 interest rates on some small savings schemes by up to 30 bps
Consider festive offers that lower your cost of house acquisition
Buy an adequate OPD cover to take care of mental health treatment
Check ITR for discrepancies before responding to notice from tax dept
Transparency as antidote to conflict of interest
What borrowers should know about their rights against loan recovery agents
Govt bonds and immediate annuity plans: 2 options for retirement income
Applying for a digital loan? Stick to loan apps on RBI's white list
Assess maximum possible loss before entering F&O trade: Experts
EPFO moving towards automation; set to rationalise workforce for efficiency
You are here: Home » PF » News
Govt hikes Q3 interest rates on some small savings schemes by up to 30 bps
Business Standard

Pack your bags, travel: How to make the most of your international holidays

Lucrative discounts and packages lure Indians: here is how to choose the best deals

Topics
Travel | Luxury travel | Holidays

Namrata Kohli 

travel

London, Dubai or Singapore: there is a world of places to travel and Indians will go there, making up for the two years lost in the pandemic.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Travel

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 18:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU