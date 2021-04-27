Personal loans: Keep your EMIs at less than 50% of your after-tax pay

If you need funds in a hurry, personal loans are a good option. Lenders come up with special offers every now and then. However, since these are unsecured loans, lenders tend to be cautious while approving applications and reject those that fail to meet their criteria.

If you are thinking of availing a personal loan, here are the steps you can take to improve your chances of getting it. Maintain a good credit score The credit score is calculated on the basis of the information provided by your existing lenders and credit card issuers. You need to build and maintain a strong credit ...