Picking up running shoes that are easy your feet while you work out

“I don’t wear shoes,” says Milind Soman when I ask him what kind he prefers while exercising. “Running barefoot is the most natural way to run, if you know the roads.” But such runners and good roads are more the exception than the norm--which is why the market for running shoes is so big and people are willing to put in the moolah for a good quality pair.

Gymming is out and group fitness classes or community-based workouts are a big no-no. The paranoia about Covid-19 has led to a resurgence of close-to-nature fitness activities such as running and ...