Planning to take a health insurance? Buy now to meet future needs

It makes sense to buy health insurance even if you are young.

After eight years, insurers will have to settle claims within the admissible limits of the insurance product, according to IRDAI’s guidelines on standardisation of terms and clauses This eight-year condition will not, however, apply in case of a proven fraud and permanent exclusions specified in the policy contract Ideally, you should buy a health cover of at least Rs 10 lakh for a family of four in a metro, and at least Rs 5 lakh in smaller cities. A higher cover won't hurt, keeping in mind the ...