Protection stocks offer opportunity; opt for insurance and gold finance cos

From this calendar year’s high of 32,444 touched on January 2, the Nifty Bank Index fell a steep 47.9 per cent to 16,918 on March 23. From that low point, the index has recovered 29.9 per cent. Banking and financial services funds, too, have shown a recovery of 15.8 per cent on an average over the past three months.

They have clocked higher gain (10.4 per cent) than any other category over the past month. Several factors are responsible for this bounce back by the banking and financial sector. One, the massive injection of liquidity by global central banks has sparked a global ...