Prove that you tried to find a tenant for empty second house or pay tax

Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was recently involved in a dispute with the income tax department. He was unable to let out a flat in Pune despite his best efforts. Tendulkar, therefore, declared the income from the flat to be nil.

The income tax department, however, took the view that he had to pay tax on notional rent for the vacant flat. Tendulkar won the case. But for most individuals it may not be easy to get this benefit. “While this (Tendulkar’s) is a favourable judgement in respect of a property that was vacant throughout the year, there are contradictory ...