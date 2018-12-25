Reader's corner: Factors to consider before getting a life insurance policy

Until recently I had relied on the health insurance policy given by my employer. I am getting married and want to take up a health policy that covers my wife as well.

What are the key features that I should look at in an insurance plan? Congratulations on your impending marriage and to take a separate health insurance policy is a great decision! It is always advisable to buy a separate health insurance policy which would protect you and your family irrespective of whether you are employed or not. The points that should be considered while buying health insurance plans are i. ...