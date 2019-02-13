Reader's corner: Life insurance

My daughter had purchased two money back life insurance policies around 15 years back when she started working in India. Soon she will goto the UK for three years, where her stay might get extended. In that case, how can she pay the insurance premiums? Your daughter will be able to pay her premiums by directly remitting from abroad through banking channels in an approved manner.

The most common way is to provide standing instructions to her bank in India to transfer money through ECS. Alternatively, she can also pay online from anywhere in the world. She should continue with her ...