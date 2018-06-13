Readers' Corner: General Insurance

Last year while travelling to Prague, my luggage was damaged, and some important documents fell out of it. I lodged a complaint but wanted to know if a travel insurance would have been helpful in any way. Also how much cover is enough or such kind of inconvenience? Yes, Travel Insurance could have helped you to indemnify the losses to a certain extent.

There are travel Insurance plans that provide cover towards damage of the checked-in baggage and also towards loss of personal documents such as passport, driving licence. Coverage ranging from $250 to $1,000 is available. I ...