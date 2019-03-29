Reassess your investment portfolio and your insurance needs

The start of the financial year is a good time to reassess your investment portfolio. Your insurance portfolio may also require changes due to altered circumstances. It is also a good idea to get started on your tax-saving investments right from the beginning of the year.

Tepid returns from mutual funds: Average returns from all categories of diversified equity funds were in the single digit during 2018-19. Large-cap funds performed better than mid- and small-cap funds (see table). “Large-caps were more rationally priced at the start of the year. Large-caps include quality ...