JUST IN
You are here: Home » PF » News » Spending

Compensate for loss of life on duty
Business Standard

Relief for home buyers as subsidy for middle-income group gets extension

The Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme will reduce your outstanding loan amount, and hence EMIs, right from the start of the loan tenure

Topics
Home Loan | home loan subsidy | Coronavirus

Bindisha Sarang 

For those who missed the chance of buying a house under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), there is good news. As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package, designed to tackle the Covid-19 crisis, the scheme has been extended till March 2021.

Introduced in May 2017, the scheme had ended on March 31, 2020. According to Naveen Kukreja, chief executive officer and co-founder, Paisabazaar.com, “Extension of this scheme is aimed at incentivising first-time homebuyers to avail of home loans.” Says M Barve of MB Wealth Financial Solutions: “Many who stay within a city ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, May 21 2020. 00:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU