Relief for home buyers as subsidy for middle-income group gets extension

For those who missed the chance of buying a house under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), there is good news. As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package, designed to tackle the Covid-19 crisis, the scheme has been extended till March 2021.

Introduced in May 2017, the scheme had ended on March 31, 2020. According to Naveen Kukreja, chief executive officer and co-founder, Paisabazaar.com, “Extension of this scheme is aimed at incentivising first-time homebuyers to avail of home loans.” Says M Barve of MB Wealth Financial Solutions: “Many who stay within a city ...