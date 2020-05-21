It may be time to change the way UCBs and NBFCs raise retail deposits

Last fortnight, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that 99.2 per cent of the beleaguered CKP Co-op Bank’s 132,170 depositors will get full payment of their monies.

This is mainly due to the fact that the payout by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) has been hiked to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh. Given the poor governance at urban co-operative banks (UCBs) in general, is it an opportune time to cap an individual’s deposits in them at Rs 5 lakh —equivalent to the sum assured by the DICGC in case of a bank’s collapse? And also, a relook at ...