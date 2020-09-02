Renewing motor policy on time is more cost-effective and hassle-free option

Many people are working from their homes nowadays. Since they are making minimal use of their cars, some have decided not to pay the premium if their motor insurance policy comes up for renewal.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued a notification which extended the validity of all vehicle documents, such as driving licence, permits and fitness certificates until December 31, 2020. The General Insurance Council (GIC) has, however, clarified that this does not include insurance papers and that motor policies must be renewed on or before the due date. Not renewing on ...