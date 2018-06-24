Residential real estate market showing signs of a gradual revival: Experts

The best investments in any asset class are made when there is ‘blood on the streets’, that is, when that asset class is viewed unfavourably by the majority of buyers and investors. The residential real estate market in India still fits the bill.

However, you need to act soon before the window of opportunity closes in the not-so-distant future. Early signs of an upturn: Recent numbers show that the worst may be over for the residential real estate market. According to PropTiger’s Realty Decoded report for the fourth quarter of FY18, sales in the top nine cities grew 0-69 ...