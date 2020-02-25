Rewiring insurance with tech to speed up underwriting and claims process

Technology has revolutionised the world we live in. Even the everyday cellphone, seemingly, has more computing power than the mainframes that launched the moon mission. The availability of a high-powered portable device has made our lives faster, and hopefully, better.

This revolution has also influenced insurance consumers. They are demanding a greater degree of personalisation and instant gratification from their insurance providers. The insurance industry is fast-growing and hyper-competitive, but with little differentiation in product offerings to consumers. The main disruptions to ...