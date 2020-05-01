Rs 15.75 crore coronavirus health insurance claims lodged till date

A total of about 790 claims amounting to about Rs 15.75 crore for Covid-19 have been lodged with the non-life insurers across the country till date, said an industry official.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity the official told IANS that the Covid-19 related claims are highest from Maharashtra at about 380 and followed by Delhi (about 140) West Bengal (about 75) and Tamil Nadu (about 51).

