JUST IN
You are here: Home » PF » News » Insurance

Tips to get loans and tide over a cash crisis in these difficult times
Business Standard

Rs 15.75 crore coronavirus health insurance claims lodged till date

The officials said about 790 claims have been lodged claiming about Rs 15.75 crore with several non-life insurers.

Topics
Health Insurance  |  Lockdown  |   Coronavirus

IANS 

insurance
The Covid-19 related health insurance claims are highest from Maharashtra at about 380 and followed by Delhi (about 140) West Bengal (about 75) and Tamil Nadu (about 51).

A total of about 790 health insurance claims amounting to about Rs 15.75 crore for Covid-19 have been lodged with the non-life insurers across the country till date, said an industry official.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity the official told IANS that the Covid-19 related health insurance claims are highest from Maharashtra at about 380 and followed by Delhi (about 140) West Bengal (about 75) and Tamil Nadu (about 51).

The officials said about 790 claims have been lodged claiming about Rs 15.75 crore with several non-life insurers.

 
First Published: Fri, May 01 2020. 17:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU