Scrutinise builder-buyer agreement before signing it, say experts

In a recent case involving a Gurugram-based developer, Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure, the Supreme Court (SC) ruled that one-sided builder-buyer agreements will not be binding on buyers.

While this is a landmark judgement that is expected to have a bearing on how courts rule in matters related to one-sided builder-buyer agreements in future, legal experts say that buyers still need to exercise a lot of caution before signing on the dotted line. Courts’ attitude likely to change: While the recent SC judgement is case specific, it is expected to influence future judgements ...