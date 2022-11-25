Selecting a target maturity fund based on your horizon and risk appetite

The (AUM) of target maturity funds (TMFs) have risen from Rs 29,601 crore in October 2020 to Rs 1,21,855 crore in October 2022. (FMPs), which also allow investors to lock in existing interest rates, have seen a steep decline in AUM, from Rs 1,54,442 crore in October 2018 to Rs 15,250 crore in October 2022 (data source: Morningstar India).